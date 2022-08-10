Maxell Wants Sanctions On Motorola, Lenovo In Phone IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (August 10, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Japanese electronics manufacturer Maxell wants a Texas federal judge to sanction Lenovo and Motorola Mobility for allegedly flouting discovery requirements in smartphone patent litigation, and argued the case should not be thrown out. In a pair of filings made public Tuesday, Maxell Ltd. moved for sanctions against Lenovo (United States) Inc. and Motorola Mobility LLC and asked that their motion to dismiss the infringement case be denied. Both documents were initially filed Aug. 2 but were sealed at the time, according to court records. Maxell said that Lenovo US and Motorola Mobility "deliberately evaded and withheld discovery." While the defendants said...

