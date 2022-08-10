Apple AirPods IP Fight Ends In Mistrial Over Juror Misconduct

By Gina Kim (August 10, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday due to juror misconduct shortly after deliberations began in a weeklong trial of Pinn Inc.'s $42 million patent infringement suit accusing Apple Inc. of knowingly ripping off its wireless earbud inventions when it released its AirPods in 2016. A mistrial was declared Wednesday in a $42 million patent infringement suit over Apple's AirPods. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) U.S. District Judge David O. Carter declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon with deliberations barely underway following closing arguments. Pinn's counsel confirmed to Law360 that the misconduct involved more than one juror and that it had nothing to...

