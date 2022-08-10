Platinum Exec Rips 'Evil' Case, Feds Say He's Key Player

By Stewart Bishop (August 10, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday told a Brooklyn federal jury that a former Platinum Partners portfolio manager was the "linchpin" in a $70 million bond fraud scheme, while defense counsel denounced the "evil" case and said there's no evidence showing any intent to commit a crime. Jurors heard closing arguments in the trial of Daniel Small, who stands accused of deceiving bondholders of Platinum-owned Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC by fixing a consent solicitation vote to change the bonds' indenture. The amendment to the indenture allowed Black Elk's preferred equity holders — mostly Platinum entities — to get paid from a sale...

