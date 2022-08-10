Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealthcare And Optum Are 'Strictly' Separate, CEO Says

By Bryan Koenig (August 10, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group's CEO told a D.C. federal judge Wednesday there's no reason to fear misuse of data gleaned from the proposed $13.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare because UnitedHealth's own OptumInsight data unit is carefully designed to serve all health insurers and not just subsidiary UnitedHealthcare.

UnitedHealth and OptumInsight and its sister companies under the Optum umbrella are kept "strictly arms' length," UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said as the first witness called for the defense after the U.S. Department of Justice rested its case-in-chief Wednesday. He said that should assuage DOJ concerns that UnitedHealth could have incentive to use Change's data...

