Fla. Doc, Organizer Want Motocross Paralysis Suit Tossed

By Renee Hickman (August 10, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An event organizer and a team of doctors accused of negligence by a motocross racer who became a paraplegic after an accident before the 2020 Supercross Championship asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss the case Wednesday, saying the lawsuit fails to meet the state's requirements for damage claims. The defendants said in a Wednesday motion to dismiss that the suit should be tossed for containing shotgun pleadings – pleadings that lack sufficient clarity to give defendants reasonable notice of the claims against them. In addition, the motion said, one entity was improperly named as a defendant, and the lawsuit failed...

