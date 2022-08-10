Ex-Cognizant CLO Says Feds Can't Silence Atty Taint Claims

By Bill Wichert (August 10, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The former chief legal officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. urged a New Jersey federal court Wednesday to reject the government's attempt to stop him from raising objections in his corruption case over the role of an Alston & Bird LLP attorney after he dropped a bid to disqualify the lawyer from representing the company. Steven E. Schwartz — who is facing criminal charges along with former Cognizant president Gordon Coburn over an alleged foreign bribery scheme — took aim at prosecutors' assertion that his withdrawal of that motion should prevent him from challenging evidence on the grounds that Alston &...

