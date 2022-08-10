Ohio Orchestra Faces Suit Over Trans Surgery Coverage Veto

By Patrick Hoff (August 10, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A transgender web developer for the Cleveland Orchestra on Wednesday accused the orchestra and its benefits administrator in Ohio federal court of violating federal health care law when they refused to pick up the tab for a procedure related to her gender-affirming surgery. Rem Wransky said in her complaint that the orchestra's health insurance policy, administered by Business Administrators & Consultants Inc., bars coverage of any treatment or procedure related to "transsexual surgery," a provision that violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. Section 1557 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in any health...

