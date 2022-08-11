Amazon Must Face Discovery In Student Privacy Suit

By Greg Lamm (August 11, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has rejected Amazon Web Services Inc.'s efforts to pause discovery in a proposed class action alleging that the cloud-computing giant violated an Illinois privacy law when it allowed online learning platform ProctorU to use Amazon's Rekognition facial recognition technology to verify students' identities. U.S. District Judge John H. Chun on Monday denied Amazon's motion to stay discovery in a case filed by Illinois student Jacinda Dorian, who accused Amazon of collecting and storing her biometric data without her consent and failing to maintain a publicly available retention and deletion schedule for the data. Amazon Web Services was...

