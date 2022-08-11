Surgical Robot Co.'s Antitrust Fight Heads To Dec. Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (August 11, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday refused to hand Intuitive Surgical a win on antitrust claims alleging the surgical robot maker forces hospitals to buy new equipment by forbidding third-party repairs, sending the dispute — and Intuitive's false-advertising counterclaims against the repair company plaintiff — to a December jury trial. In a 58-page order, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington denied dueling summary judgment bids by plaintiff Rebotix Repair LLC and Intuitive Surgical Inc., finding there are disputed material facts over Intuitive's alleged anti-competitive conduct that must be decided by a jury. The judge's opinion noted that in recent years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS