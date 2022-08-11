Investors Get Second Chance At Cabot Pollution Suit

By Jessica Corso (August 11, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday trimmed securities fraud allegations against Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., saying that investors could bring claims the company hid problems with its Pennsylvania fracking operations, leading to criminal charges and allegedly to a stock price drop. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal once again ruled on a motion to dismiss filed by Cabot, which is now called Coterra Energy Inc. following a merger with Cimarex Energy Co. last year. She said a pair of pension plans — Delaware County Employees Retirement System and the Iron Workers District Council Retirement and Pension Plan — that filed...

