Zicam Inventor Charged With 'I Love Lucy' TV Co. Scam

By Dorothy Atkins (August 11, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal grand jury indicted the inventor of the cold remedy Zicam for wire fraud Wednesday, alleging he created a bogus "Desilu Studios" that played on the name of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's famous Hollywood production company to con investors into giving him hundreds of thousands of dollars that he used for personal expenses. The grand jury indicted Charles Hensley, 68, of Redondo Beach, California, on 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for allegedly duping investors in his bogus production company, which allegedly ripped off the name of Desilu Productions Inc., the company...

