Turkish Man Admits Illegally Exporting US Arms Data

By Ivan Moreno (August 11, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A Turkish national pled guilty in Boston federal court to illegally exporting defense technical data to Turkey to fraudulently manufacture machine parts and hardware to fulfill his contracts with the U.S. military. Arif Ugur pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of violating the Arms Export Control Act, one count of conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and two counts of wire fraud. The 53-year-old founder and sole managing partner of Cambridge-based Anatolia Group Ltd. Partnership agreed to a stipulated order of deportation after completing any sentence he receives. U.S. District Court Judge Nathanial M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Dec....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS