Nygard Can't Appeal Contempt Ruling Over Hacked Evidence

By Sophia Dourou (August 12, 2022, 5:51 PM BST) -- The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council won't hear a challenge from a fashion executive facing U.S. criminal charges to a contempt finding over his use of allegedly hacked privileged communications in separate New York litigation over a sprawling Bahamas property dispute. The committee, the final court of appeal for some independent countries in the Commonwealth, said on Thursday that it refused Peter Nygård's application to appeal the Bahamas contempt finding and sentence on June 8, because it "does not raise an arguable point of law." Nygård, 81, was seeking to overturn a February 2021 decision of a Bahamas appellate court...

