Crypto Sellers Avoid Contempt In Reddit Moderator's TM Suit

By Rachel Scharf (August 11, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge declined Thursday to hold a group of cryptocurrency sellers in contempt for supposedly violating a court order in their trademark dispute with the moderator of a Reddit forum, but warned that she will "expect more going forward." The company behind the Reddit site SatoshiStreetBets — a portmanteau of popular trading forum WallStreetBets and pseudonymous bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto — said during a virtual hearing that the creators of cryptocurrency $SSB haven't fully complied with a preliminary injunction signed in July by the judge, Ronnie Abrams of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York...

