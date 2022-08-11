Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Toyota Looks To Put Brakes On Proposed FMLA Class Action

By Grace Elletson (August 11, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Toyota asked a federal judge to toss a would-be class action claiming the company underestimated employees' hours to cut down on the amount of Family and Medical Leave Act time off they were owed, saying the worker behind the suit was bound by an arbitration agreement.

Toyota Motor North America said Wednesday that Adam Bixby signed an arbitration agreement with the company waiving his right to lead a class action against the company or participate in one, requiring the district court to dismiss his class claims and send his individual claims to arbitration.

"Plaintiff contractually promised to individually arbitrate any disputes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!