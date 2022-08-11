NJ Gov. Gets Shot To Erase Defamation Claim In Firing Suit

By Bill Wichert (August 11, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division will take on whether Gov. Phil Murphy should face a defamation claim alleging he spread false information that a former state health official was fired over outside consulting work when he purportedly lost his job for objecting to collecting COVID-19 test samples from relatives of the governor's chief of staff. In an order made available Wednesday, an appellate panel signed off on a bid from the state and Murphy to appeal Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd's June 3 ruling denying their motion to dismiss the defamation count of plaintiff Christopher Neuwirth's two-count, fourth amended complaint....

