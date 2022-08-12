Indian Gaming Revenues Rebound, Up 13% Over 2019 Levels

By Collin Krabbe (August 12, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The National Indian Gaming Commission has reported a 40% year-over-year increase in gross gaming revenue totaling $39 billion for the 2021 fiscal year, indicating that the industry has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fiscal year 2021 revenue was found from audited financial statements of gaming operations owned by 243 federally-recognized tribes, according to the agency's Wednesday announcement. "While last year experienced a record number of closures there was also growth with new operations opening. This demonstrates gaming operations and tribes are making difficult decisions as they navigate a rebound from the pandemic," said NIGC Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer in a...

