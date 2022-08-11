Vizio Plans To Appeal Axed $17M Privacy Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (August 11, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Vizio notified a California federal judge that it will appeal his decision to toss a lawsuit that sought to force the TV maker's excess insurer to contribute coverage to a $17 million settlement in a multidistrict litigation that accused the company of selling data without consumers' consent. In mid-July, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II dismissed Vizio's fourth amended complaint. The judge found that after about two years battling over coverage with Arch Insurance Co., Vizio still hadn't shown it communicated with Arch that it had exhausted coverage from its primary insurer, Navigators Insurance Co., and that the excess insurer...

