'Varsity Blues' Dad Sentenced To A 'No Fun Summer' For Bribe

By Chris Villani (August 11, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A former biotech executive avoided prison for bribing a tennis coach in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme but was sentenced to a "no fun summer" Thursday by a judge who said home confinement through Labor Day was necessary for his "complete and total parenting fail." U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said during a hearing that Robert Repella's cooperation and the fact that the government asked for a downward departure in his sentencing guidelines is enough to keep him from spending the month behind bars that prosecutors had sought. But the judge blasted the former executive for agreeing to pay...

