Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

First Guaranty Resolves Fight Over $1.55M In Ch. 11 Bonuses

By Vince Sullivan (August 11, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. reached an agreement with unsecured creditors Thursday on its proposed key employee incentive program, allowing the $1.55 million bonus plan to get a bankruptcy judge's approval on a consensual basis.

During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said the official committee of unsecured creditors had suggested its own potential executive bonus plan in the days leading up to the hearing, but the parties remained far apart on an agreement until just before Thursday's proceedings began.

The parties asked for a recess to allow negotiations to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!