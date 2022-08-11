First Guaranty Resolves Fight Over $1.55M In Ch. 11 Bonuses

By Vince Sullivan (August 11, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. reached an agreement with unsecured creditors Thursday on its proposed key employee incentive program, allowing the $1.55 million bonus plan to get a bankruptcy judge's approval on a consensual basis. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said the official committee of unsecured creditors had suggested its own potential executive bonus plan in the days leading up to the hearing, but the parties remained far apart on an agreement until just before Thursday's proceedings began. The parties asked for a recess to allow negotiations to...

