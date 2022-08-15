Okla. Court Fit For Cherokee Opioids Suit, 10th Circ. Told

By Andrew Westney (August 15, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation urged the Tenth Circuit on Monday to support a decision to send back to Oklahoma state court the tribe's claims that three national pharmacy chains contributed to opioid addiction on the tribe's reservation, saying a district judge was either required to remand the suit or had the discretion to do so. Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are trying to keep the Cherokee Nation's suit in federal court, saying U.S. District Judge Ronald R. White didn't have the authority to remand the case in March and that the federal courts should have kept jurisdiction after the company that removed the...

