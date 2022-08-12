Voyager Looks To Pause Canadian Class Action Amid Ch. 11

By Hayley Fowler (August 12, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital wants to pause a securities class action filed in Canadian court against the company and its top officials while it hurtles through Chapter 11, telling a New York judge the lawsuit would interfere with the resolution of the bankruptcy case. Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. asked in an adversary complaint filed Wednesday for one of two stopgaps — a stay or an injunction — that would temporarily halt the proposed class action alleging that higher-ups at the crypto brokerage misrepresented its financial stability before the stock tanked. The lawsuit has already been stayed against Voyager after it filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS