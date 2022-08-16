FCC Floats Reforms Aimed At Saving Subsidies

By Christopher Cole (August 15, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission told Congress on Monday that sweeping changes to the Universal Service Fund are needed and that lawmakers must act to preserve the FCC's array of subsidies to spur telecom growth and help future generations of consumers. Among key changes that could be on the horizon is shifting to a funding model that puts greater emphasis on charging fees to tech companies, which has long been advocated by some telecom groups and FCC leaders. The commission delivered its completed report to Capitol Hill after spending months studying structural problems underlying the USF, an umbrella for multiple subsidy programs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS