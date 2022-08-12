Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Platinum Exec Convicted In Bond Fraud Trial

By Stewart Bishop (August 12, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Friday convicted former Platinum Partners portfolio manager Daniel Small of participating in a complex scheme to defraud bondholders of a Texas oil and gas company, which prosecutors say steered $70 million in equity back to the hedge fund.

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted a former Platinum Partners portfolio manager of participating in a scheme to defraud bondholders of a Texas oil and gas company. (John Penney / iStock) After deliberating for roughly a day and a half, the jury found Small guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, but acquitted him...

