Ex-Platinum Exec Convicted In Bond Fraud Trial

By Stewart Bishop (August 12, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Friday convicted former Platinum Partners portfolio manager Daniel Small of participating in a complex scheme to defraud bondholders of a Texas oil and gas company, which prosecutors say steered $70 million in equity back to the hedge fund. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted a former Platinum Partners portfolio manager of participating in a scheme to defraud bondholders of a Texas oil and gas company. (John Penney / iStock) After deliberating for roughly a day and a half, the jury found Small guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, but acquitted him...

