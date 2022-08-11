3 Firms Will Lead Suit Over Fuel Cell Maker's Inflated Results

By Rose Krebs (August 11, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Squitieri & Fearon LLP, Moore Kuehn PLLC and Rigrodsky Law PA will lead a consolidated stockholder derivative suit alleging fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc. misstated its financial results, with certain officers unloading stock before the price plummeted when the inaccuracies went public. In an order entered Wednesday, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick appointed the three firms as co-lead counsel and consolidated two suits filed by shareholder plaintiffs Abbas Khambati and Anne D. Graziano. The order, which was stipulated by parties in the litigation, stays the consolidated suit pending action on a motion to dismiss filed in a federal securities fraud...

