Plaintiffs Can't Add More Retailers To Clearview BIPA Suit

By Celeste Bott (August 11, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Wednesday refused to allow plaintiffs pursuing multidistrict biometric privacy litigation against Clearview AI to add AT&T, Kohl's, Best Buy, Albertsons, Walmart and Home Depot as defendants in a second amended complaint, saying they waited too long to bring those Clearview clients into the case. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman did allow the plaintiffs to add two Macy's entities, Macy's Retail Holdings LLC and Macy's Corporate Services LLC, because original defendant Macy's Inc. didn't object to their motion for leave to amend. But the request to include the other six major retailers — which were clients of...

