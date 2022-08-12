Credit Suisse, Investor Spar Over Who Leads Oligarch Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 12, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Credit Suisse of misleading investors about its risky business dealings with Russian oligarchs has hit an unusual dispute over the appointment of the lead plaintiff, recent court filings show. The financial services giant argued in New York federal court that a would-be lead plaintiff's relatively small alleged loss, which it estimates to be as little as $42, should preclude him from representing the proposed class. The investor countered, saying that as the only one seeking to be lead plaintiff, he must be appointed to that role. Credit Suisse Group AG and investor Yansi Jimenez submitted back-to-back...

