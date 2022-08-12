Alston & Bird Fights Ex-Cognizant Exec's Claim Of Atty 'Taint'

By Emily Lever (August 12, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An Alston & Bird LLP attorney on Thursday joined in the government's bid to prevent the former chief legal officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. from revisiting his objections to her representation of the company in his corruption case. Jenny Kramer of Alston & Bird asked U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey to bar former Cognizant CLO Steven E. Schwartz from challenging any evidence Kramer was involved in preparing, since he has agreed not to seek to bar her from representing Cognizant. Before she was retained by Cognizant, she had been in talks to join his defense team and learned confidential information about...

