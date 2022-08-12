Bipartisan Bill Would Amp Up Broadband Along Electric Grid

By Christopher Cole (August 12, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A pair of senators are touting a bipartisan bill that would support the installation of broadband equipment along the nation's power grid to ease the deployment of high-speed internet in hard-to-reach areas. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., unveiled Wednesday the Grants to Rapidly Invest and Deploy Broadband, or GRID Broadband, Act, calling it "a pioneering proposal that would provide a robust new federal cost-share to spur investment in a nationwide middle-mile backbone along the nation's existing electricity grid." Middle-mile refers to the infrastructure that runs between core and local networks, one of the most expensive types of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS