UnitedHealth, Change Turn Trial Gaze To Horizontal Overlap

By Bryan Koenig (August 12, 2022, 12:03 AM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare countered Justice Department allegations that their proposed merger threatens direct competition in the claims processing sector by arguing at the D.C. federal court that their plan to divest an insurance claims technology business addresses the DOJ's concerns. Carolyn Wukitch, who is poised to become CEO of Change subsidiary ClaimsXten after it is divested, and Nehal Raj, a co-managing partner at TPG Inc., a private equity company that plans to buy the divested entity, both testified for the defense that despite U.S. Department of Justice skepticism, the spun-off business can successfully stand alone as a company helping...

