9th Circ. Allows Sex Assault Suit Against Former General

By Daniel Wilson (August 11, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed that a former Army colonel could pursue sexual assault allegations against the Pentagon's recently retired second-highest-ranking officer, Gen. John Hyten, saying the colonel's claims could not be considered incident to military service. As a California federal court had previously found, the alleged sexual assault of retired Col. Kathryn Spletstoser could in no way "conceivably serve any military purpose," meaning the so-called Feres doctrine can't bar her lawsuit from moving forward, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision. The Feres doctrine, stemming from a 1950 U.S. Supreme Court case, gives the government sovereign immunity to...

