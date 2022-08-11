Church's 'Hamilton' Show Likely Runs Afoul Of Copyright Law

By Tiffany Hu (August 11, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas church's unauthorized rendition of the Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton" this month is likely not covered by a provision of U.S. copyright law that exempts churches from facing potential litigation for performing copyrighted works during religious services, legal experts say. This past weekend, a McAllen, Texas, church called The Door McAllen put on two performances of the hit musical "Hamilton," which tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The church had apparently changed the original lyrics to include biblical references and a sermon that tells parishioners God can help those struggling with alcohol, drugs or homosexuality. A spokesperson...

