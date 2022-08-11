Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Avoids Jail In $2B Mozambique Case

By Pete Brush (August 11, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A former Credit Suisse banker from London avoided prison Thursday for taking $200,000 of dirty money that flowed from Mozambique's $2 billion loan bribery and corruption scandal, after a federal judge in New York cited her "extraordinary cooperation." Brooklyn U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II declined to punish cooperating witness Detelina Subeva with time behind bars, and noted that she had already agreed to forfeit $200,000. "Don't do it again," Judge Kuntz told Subeva. Despite playing a "minor role" in the giant criminal undertaking that triggered a financial crisis in the impoverished Southwest Africa nation, Subeva's 2019 guilty plea and...

