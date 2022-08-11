LA Council Puts Hotel Rooms For Homeless Bill On Ballot

By Joyce Hanson (August 11, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles City Council has voted overwhelmingly to put on a ballot a proposed ordinance requiring hotels to house homeless people in vacant rooms, leaving it to voters to decide whether to approve the measure that claims to protect affordable housing in the city. The "Responsible Hotel Ordinance," written by hotel workers' union Unite Here Local 11 and housing rights groups, will be put before voters following the LA City Council's 11-1 decision on Aug. 5 to place the measure on the city's March 2024 elections ballot, according to Unite Here. The ordinance would require luxury commercial hotel developers to...

