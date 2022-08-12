FCC Permanently Allows Amtrak To Deploy Safety Controls

By Kelly Lienhard (August 12, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission moved Thursday to allow Amtrak to permanently deploy congressionally required safety technology on a railway connecting Poughkeepsie to Schenectady, New York. The FCC granted Amtrak's applications to permanently operate 13 positive train control, or PTC, radio base stations on its North Hudson line contingent on the national railway upholding certain conditions, including investigating and solving any interference reports in a timely manner. Amtrak was already operating the 13 base stations under special temporary authority granted in 2018 and requested to permanently oversee the safety tech after it failed to receive a single interference complaint regarding its PTC...

