Ex-NFLer Says Injuries Stopped Him From Grasping Plea Deal

By Renee Hickman (August 11, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Former NFL defensive back Etric Pruitt claimed Thursday that head injuries prevented him from understanding the plea deal he agreed to in 2021, which came in a case where he was accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league's fund for injured former players. Pruitt was given a three-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in January 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud. The sentence came after he, along with seven others, was indicted at the end of 2019 for participating in a scheme to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account...

