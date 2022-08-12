Live Nation, Coachella End Infringement Suit Over Tribe Event

By Jonathan Capriel (August 12, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The creators of the Coachella Music Festival have agreed to settle their lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment accusing the concert promoter of contributing to trademark infringement by helping a Native American tribe sell tickets for its Coachella Day One 22 music event. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the four-page joint notice. It does say that both sides entered into mediation on August 9 and drew up a binding agreement which would end the litigation. "A stipulated notice of dismissal of all claims with prejudice will be filed no later than Aug. 19, 2022," the Wednesday filing said....

