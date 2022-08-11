Church Mutual Needn't Cover Care Center's BIPA Suit Defense

By Gina Kim (August 11, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Church Mutual has no duty to defend an assisted care facility from a proposed class action filed by an employee accusing it of impermissibly collecting workers' fingerprints to track their hours, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday, finding that the policies in question bar coverage for wrongful employment practices. In an 11-page order granting Church Mutual Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings in a suit brought by the insurer, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras agreed that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify Prairie Village Supportive Living LLC of Lincolnwood, Illinois, in a complaint filed by former...

