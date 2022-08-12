BofA Beats Suit Over Md. Unemployment Benefits Cards

By Jon Hill (August 12, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Baltimore federal judge has thrown out a proposed consumer class action accusing Bank of America of bungling its management of Maryland's unemployment benefits debit cards during the pandemic, ruling on Thursday the plaintiff couldn't invoke the protections of the federal law he sued under. Plaintiff Yagoub Mohamed alleged Bank of America violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act by failing to provide adequate fraud prevention and investigation for him and other Maryland recipients of the prepaid debit cards, which the bank issued for the state's Department of Labor. But in a 12-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake on Thursday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS