Rite Aid Illegally Altered Workers' Health Care, NLRB Says

By Beverly Banks (August 12, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board found that Rite Aid unlawfully changed health care insurance benefits for retirees and part-time workers without bargaining with a United Food and Commercial Workers local, affirming an agency judge's decision in the case and amending some remedies in a prior ruling. A three-member panel for the NLRB said in a decision that Rite Aid violated the National Labor Relations Act by eliminating health insurance coverage for retirees and future part-time workers in January 2020 after saying the company reached a stalemate in negotiations with UFCW Local 8 Golden State. The board upheld most of NLRB Judge...

