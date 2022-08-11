Twitter Asks Del. Court To Nix Musk's Bid For More Discovery

By Jeff Montgomery (August 11, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. asked Delaware's chancellor late Thursday to reject an Elon Musk demand for documents and possible depositions from 22 more of the social media company's record custodians, atop 41 already drawn into its battle to force Musk's closing on a $44 billion take-private deal. Edward B. Micheletti of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, counsel to Musk, asked Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Tuesday to compel a handover of additional records from "specific custodians," as Musk continues to press for information about Twitter's method for estimating the share of automated "bot" postings in daily average traffic. Although Twitter's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS