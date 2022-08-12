Gordon & Rees Brings On Asbestos Expert In California

By Parker Quinlan (August 12, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has added a partner who specializes in toxic tort and asbestos litigation to its office in Irvine, California. Luis A. Barba joins Gordon & Rees from CMBG3 Law, which specializes in environmental compliance and litigation, and brings with him over 10 years of experience handling asbestos cases for a variety of clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, the firm said in announcing the hire on Thursday. Barba had been a partner at CMBG3 since 2018, and previously served as a partner at Selman Breitman LLP, where he had worked since 2010. In an interview...

