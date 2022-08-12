Forrester's False Pricing Bilked Feds, Says Ex-Sales Head

By Daniel Ducassi (August 12, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Forrester Research Inc. cheated the federal government out of millions with fraudulent pricing practices, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court by a former sales director for the company who says he was fired after blowing the whistle on the company. Wayne Luchtenburg alleged in his lawsuit filed Thursday that he was fired as a sales director for Forrester after revealing to his boss that the company was engaged in fraudulent billing of the General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense. Luchtenburg, who says he worked for Forrester from November 2018 to August 2019, points to government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS