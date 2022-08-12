J&J To Halt Global Talc Baby Powder Sales In 2023

By Lauren Berg (August 11, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Thursday said it will switch to selling cornstarch-based baby powder, halting global sales of its talcum-based powders that have been the focus of tens of thousands of injury claims alleging the talc causes ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. J&J in 2020 halted sales of talc-based products in the U.S. and Canada, citing a decline in consumer demand and "misinformation" about the safety of the products, but will now stop selling the product globally in 2023, the company said in a brief news release. "Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged," the company said in...

