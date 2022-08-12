Google To Pay $42.7M For Misleading Australians On Data Use

By Allison Grande (August 12, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- An Australian court has ordered Google to pay A$60 million ($42.7 million) for misleading Android users about how the tech giant was collecting and using their location information. The Australian Federal Court issued the judgment Friday in a case brought by the country's Competition and Consumer Commission in October 2019 that accused Google LLC and Google Australia Pty Ltd. of failing to inform Android users between January 2017 and December 2018 that turning off location services on their phones didn't entirely stop the company from collecting and storing their location data. The court sided with the regulator in an April 2021...

