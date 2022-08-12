Former Victoria's Secret Parent Strikes $2.8M 401(k) Suit Deal

By Grace Elletson (August 12, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The former parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works has agreed to dish out $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the company mismanaged its employees' 401(k) plans by failing to negotiate lower fees despite its considerable size. Named plaintiff Donna Allison asked an Ohio federal judge to preliminarily approve the settlement Thursday that has been brokered with L Brands Inc., arguing that the deal was fairly reached and that it is in the best interests of both parties to end the suit. "Resolving the action at this juncture allows the parties to avoid continued and costly...

