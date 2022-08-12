Venezuela Oil Co. Blasts Claims Of Evading $166M Debt

By Caroline Simson (August 12, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Venezuela state-owned oil company PDVSA on Thursday fought back against allegations it is trying to exploit U.S. sanctions to avoid paying back some $166 million owed under a 2017 loan, telling the Second Circuit a creditor is wrongly trying to "gouge" it during a humanitarian crisis. The company made the argument as it tried to convince the appeals court to overturn U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton's ruling last year enforcing the debt to Dresser-Rand. In his opinion made after a three-day bench trial, the judge said it was "clear" paying back the debt on time had not been made impossible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS