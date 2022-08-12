Advocacy Group Tells Court To Keep Alive Cosby Abuse Suit

By Bill Wichert (August 12, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit advocacy group Child USA has called on a New Jersey federal court to reject Bill Cosby's constitutional challenge to the state law amendment underlying a $25 million lawsuit from a onetime "Cosby Show" actress alleging he drugged and raped her more than three decades ago. After receiving approval from U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman, Child USA on Thursday filed an amicus brief in opposition to Cosby's motion to dismiss Lili Bernard's Oct. 14 complaint on the grounds that she cannot rely on that amendment to the state's Child Sexual Abuse Act, or CSAA, which allowed untimely claims to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS