5th Circ. Affirms Activision's Call Of Duty Win Over Booker T

By Hailey Konnath (August 12, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday affirmed a jury win for video game maker Activision Blizzard in a copyright suit over a Call of Duty character brought by professional wrestler Booker T, finding a Texas federal court had correctly excluded some of Booker T's exhibits from being admitted at trial.

The three-judge panel said Booker T had hoped to present evidence of other alleged copyright infringement committed by Activision in the popular game, but his exhibits were character evidence barred by the Federal Rule of Evidence 404. That statute prohibits the introduction of evidence that is intended to show that, "on a...

