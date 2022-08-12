11th Circ. Affirms Hospitality Tech Biz Win In Photo TM Fight

By Britain Eakin (August 12, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday backed a hospitality technology company's win in the Southern District of Florida, where it fended off allegations from a photographer that it improperly removed copyright-related metadata from his pictures before reproducing and distributing them to travel websites. A three-judge appeals panel held that a Florida federal judge rightly ruled that Victor Elias Photography LLC failed to show that Shiji US Inc. division Ice Portal knew that its actions would constitute copyright infringement under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. "The district court correctly granted summary judgment to Shiji because Elias LLC did not show an essential element...

